Call for Submissions: The Art of Medicine Gala

The Call for Artists is now open for First Green Bank’s annual Art of Medicine Gala. The Gala benefits brain injury survivors and neurological research. It is produced by the Art of Medicine Foundation and is designed to “educate and inspire” awareness about the impact that: trauma, concussions and other neurological disorders can have on those they affect.

The foundation was started by First Green Bank founder Ken LaRoe following an accident that left his wife, Cindy, with a brain injury. The injury caused serious temporary problems for Cindy, including seizures and being able to move her legs or read. She was unable to continue her career in medicine, but she found a new path of artistic expression as she discovered her talents. Eventually, Cindy decided to use those talents to raise awareness and money for others with brain injuries.

Healthcare professionals and brain injury survivors are invited to submit artwork (visual arts only) that will be auctioned for charity at the gala. this year, proceeds from the art and the entire event will benefit the University of Florida Trauma, Concussion, and Sports Neurology program. Artists whose work is selected for inclusion in the gala will receive two complimentary tickets to the event, which includes fine organic food, wine, and beer, and entertainment. It should be noted that the event is black-tie optional.

The deadline to submit art is February 28, 2017. All works must have a value of at least $500 and be a minimum of 3′ x 3′ in size. Please use the submission form found here.

The gala will be held at the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, October 20, 2017, from 6–10:00 p.m.