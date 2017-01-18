The Cornell Fine Arts Museum 2017 Season officially opened this past Saturday, January 14, 2017. It’s going to be an amazing artful year at the museum, with exhibitions and events galore. Extended Thursday hours make it even easier to see beautiful art in our area, and most exhibitions are free to the public. Learn more here, direct from the museum itself.

January 14- May 14, 2017: The Black Figure in the European Imaginary

This exhibition considers the manner in which the visual arts of Europe imagined black people during the long nineteenth century (ca. 1750-1914). As part of an expanding cultural fascination with Africa and the “Orient,” images of blacks proliferated in various media and different contexts across the European continent, prompted by contact through colonialism, imperialism, and slavery. This exhibition is curated by Adrienne L. Childs, Ph.D., Associate of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University and Susan H. Libby, Ph.D., Professor of Art History, Rollins College.

As a special companion to The Black Figure in the European Imaginary, Dr Libby and her students have curated an additional collection, Reframing the Picture, Reclaiming the Past. This exhibition of modern and contemporary art depicts the black body as part of an ongoing conversation in which the contemporary works “talk” to the historic works presented in The Black Figure in the European Imaginary. This special companion exhibition runs from January 14-April 2, 2017.

Dr. Julian Chambliss of Rollins College and his students have curated an exhibition of their own as well. AfroFantastic: Black Imagination and Agency in the American Experience analyzes the complex sociopolitical forces linked to the black imagination in the American experience from the nineteenth century to present day. This special exhibition runs from January 14-April 2, 2017.