Free Famly Fun This Thursday: Monster Trucks

Take a tour of seven of the biggest “stars” of the monster truck world. On Thursday, January 19, these enomous power machines will be on view throughout the greater Orlando area and fans can take pictures with the enormous trucks and meet the drivers before these beasts roar in to the Camping World Stadium on Saturday, January 21. Best part, it’s completely free.

At approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, the custom-designed Monster Jam trucks sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. While not great for the momrning commute, these machines excel at what they are made for–short, high-powered bursts of speed of up to 100 per hour that generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower. These behemoths can even fly up to 125 to 130 feet (a distance greater than 14 cars side by side) and up to 35 feet in the air.

Here is the list of drivers, trucks and locations:

Monster Energy, driven by Coty Saucier: 1-5:00 pm at Wal-Mart #4588, 3101 Princeton Ave. Orlando, FL 32808

Over Bored, driven by Jamey Garner: 1-5:00 pm at Circle K, 17503 West 50, Orlando, FL 34760

Wrecking Crew, driven by Mike Thompson: 1-5:00 pm at Circle K, 800 Buenaventura Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34743

Son Uva Digger, driven by Ryan Anderson: 1-5:00 pm at Topical Ford, 9900 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Grave Digger, driven by Dennis Anderson: 3-6:00 pm at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, 303 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Bounty Hunter, driven by Todd Morey: 3-7:00 pm at Circle K, 700 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32825

Xtermigator, driven by JR McNeal: 3-7:00 pm at Metro PCS, 1453 Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32809

This viewing tour is all to whet the appetite for Monster Jam, coming to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, January 21, 2017, and Party in the Pits on Saturday, January 21, 2017. THe econd event is hugely popular with fans, as it offers the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. Pit Passes are available for $10.00 at the Amway Center Box office in advance, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Same day event ticket and pit pass required for entry to pit party.

Tickets to Monster Jam are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. All seats reserved. Subject to facility fee, plus convenience and handling charges. Camping World Stadium is located at 1610 W. Church Street, Orlando, FL 32805.