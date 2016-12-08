Hectic Holiday Cures, Close to Home

In our most recent issue of Seminole Magazine, we featured several luxury resort getaway options that are close to home, no airfare required. Well, we found a few more options for you. This “bonus material” article features another two Orlando luxury propertiesAnd with most options available well into the new year, there’s no reason not to book a special holiday getaway gift for yourself!

The Orlando World Center Marriott, pictured above, has a special offer right in town. Now through March 13, 2017, guests get 20% off bookings, starting at $167/night, plus a $25 resort credit for each night (promo code P91). Use that credit at their incredible spa or at any one of their six restarants, including the much-lauded Hawk’s Landing Steakhouse & Grill (don’t miss the shortrib mac ‘n cheese).

Also in town is Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. This luxury property is offering “Here for the Holidays” stays now through January 8, 2017 (three night minimum stay, starting at $149/night)), in your choice of the resort or a villa. This special deal includes $100 resort credit per stay, usable towards resort dining at any of their eight restaurants, recreation and holiday activities; special Elf Tuck-ins including in-room delivery by Santa’s elves (by reservation only); and a whole host of holiday activities such as Scavenger Hunts, Holiday Crafts, Relays, Video Game Tournaments, S’mores, Sushi Lessons, Christmas and Cookie Decorating, culinary demonstrations, Catch and Release Bass Fishing Excursions, Dive-in Holiday Movies and more!

For an even more immediate deal, the resort has “Stay, Save, and Be Merry” now through December 30, 2016. This holiday special offers 15% off the resort’s available rates, plus a $10 gift card to use on a festive cocktail, delectable dessert or whatever you like! We suggest the amazing Zen Experience Roll at Zen–lobster salad, tuna tataki, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and wasabi blue cheese aiol. Think of it as a gift for your mouth.

Next week, we’ll post about a few more Florida holiday getaways, including a great way to splash out for the New Year in Key West.