Independent Theater for the New Year: Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest

Can’t wait for Fringe? Then don’t — the Orlando Fringe Mini-Fest is almost here.
OrlandoFringe is cutting the ribbon on their newest festival: the inaugural Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest.
The festival will be January 5-8, 2017 at venues in the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. The courtyard at the Lowndes will also feature the ever-popular beer tent plus food offerings provided by The Hammered Lamb.
There will be 49 different performances, all of which require a $3 reusable festival mini-button and a ticket for each show. All tickets are $15 with the exception of the Fringe-produced final installment of their ‘Movies Out Loud’ series, thsi time featuring Jeff Jones and Doug Bowser adding hilarious commentary to the 90’s cult classic, Spice World.
Twenty artists and producers will return to the stage with 11 acts from the Central Florida area, one from Georgia and Massachusetts, two from North Carolina, three from New York, two from Canada, and one all the way from Australia. The majority of the shows selected for the Winter Mini-Fest were chosen because of their award-winning critical acclaim.
“It’s a great chance for people to see shows they didn’t get to see or go to things they want to see again,” said George Wallace, Executive Director of the festival. “You can revisit old shows or find something new.”
Festival producer Michael Marinaccio believes “this new event gives our loyal audience a fix to tide them over between festivals but also serve as an introduction to the first time Fringe patron.”
Tickets are available on the festival website as well as the Orlando Fringe smartphone app. There are also a limited amount of five-pass ticket packages for $60.
Winter Mini-Fest Show List
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche – 3hreeE Theatre Company (Orlando, FL)
At the Crossroad: Music for Faust – Modern Robot (Greensboro, NC)
Becky’s Fun Time Hour – Rebecca Fisher (Orlando, FL)
Daddy Issues – Peter Aguero (Sunnyside, NC)
Edgar Allan – The Coldhearts (Brooklyn, NY)
Eric Pinder: My Mislabeled Youth – Eric Pinder (Orlando, FL)
The Foreplay: An Exploration of the Birth of Our Nation – Something Clever Productions (Orlando, FL)
Fruit Flies Like a Banana: Alphabetical Disorder – The Fourth Wall (Hudson, MA)
Inescapable – RibbitRePublic (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)
Jefferson & Jupiter – J.D. Sutton (Orlando, FL)
Jimmy Hogg: Figgy Pudding – Jimmy Hogg – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jon Bennett: How I Learned to Hug – 2hoots Productions/Jon Bennett (Melbourne,
Australia)
Love Is a Battlefield – Martin Dockery (Brooklyn, NY)
Movies Out Loud: Spice World with Jeff Jones & Doug Ba’aser – Orlando Fringe (Orlando, FL)
Not Another High School Musical: Love Never Dies – Raccoon On A Roof (Orlando, FL)
Rocketman and Kaleidoscope by Ray Bradbury – Ant Farm and Kangagirl Productions (Orlando, FL)
Slut Like Me – Logan Donahoo (Orlando, FL)
Space – Hubris Theatre Company (Brooklyn, NY) (PLEASE NOTE: Link NSFW)
Stewart Huff: Sense Ain’t Common – Stewart Huff (Winterville, GA)
Stump – Gromalot Theatre Factory (Davenport, FL)
Voci Dance: Paint Chips – Voci Dance (Orlando, FL)