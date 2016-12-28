Independent Theater for the New Year: Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest

OrlandoFringe is cutting the ribbon on their newest festival: the inaugural Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest

The festival will be January 5-8, 2017 at venues in the Lowndes Shakespeare Center . The courtyard at the Lowndes will also feature the ever-popular beer tent plus food offerings provided by The Hammered Lamb

There will be 49 different performances, all of which require a $3 reusable festival mini-button and a ticket for each show. All tickets are $15 with the exception of the Fringe-produced final installment of their ‘Movies Out Loud’ series, thsi time featuring Jeff Jones and Doug Bowser adding hilarious commentary to the 90’s cult classic, Spice World.

Twenty artists and producers will return to the stage with 11 acts from the Central Florida area, one from Georgia and Massachusetts, two from North Carolina, three from New York, two from Canada, and one all the way from Australia. The majority of the shows selected for the Winter Mini-Fest were chosen because of their award-winning critical acclaim.

“It’s a great chance for people to see shows they didn’t get to see or go to things they want to see again,” said George Wallace, Executive Director of the festival. “You can revisit old shows or find something new.”

Festival producer Michael Marinaccio believes “this new event gives our loyal audience a fix to tide them over between festivals but also serve as an introduction to the first time Fringe patron.”