It’s Giving Tuesday

Now that we’ve all been through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s time do give a little something back.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement that encourages people to “help others through the gift of your time, donations, goods or your voice .” It’s a way to kick-off charitable contributions and volunteerism during this gift-giving time of year. Everyone is encouraged to give something to a charitable organization, whether that be a cash donation, goods (such as clothing and canned or non-perishable foods, spare blankets, toiletries, etc), time (volunteering for the organization of your choice), or by sharing information and awareness through social media.

While the official website above can help you find local charities to consider, we here at Seminole Magazine have done some of the work for you. Our area has many charitable organizations that would be happy to benefit from your generosity today and any day, especially at this time of year. Here’s a list, broken down by areas of interest. Please give what you can, and help spread the word.

ANIMALS

Seminole County Animal Services

Central Florida Zoo

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (Sanford location)

Pet Rescue By Judy

ART

Historic Sanford Welcome Center

Wekiva Paint Out

CONSTRUCTION/DIY

Habitat For Humanity Seminole County

EDUCATION

Foundation for Seminole County Schools (mentor)

ENVIRONMENT

Florida LAKEWATCH

SERV Lake Restoration Project

FAMILY

Kids House of Seminole

The Sharing Center

ImPower

Harvest Time International

FOOD

Families in Need

New Directions Community Outreach

Rescue Outreach Mission

Meals on Wheels, Etc.

GARDENING

Safe House of Seminole

HISTORY

Museum of Seminole County History

THEATRE

Creative City Project

Orlando Fringe

Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center