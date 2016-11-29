It’s Giving Tuesday

Now that we’ve all been through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s time do give a little something back.
Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement that encourages people to “help others through the gift of your time, donations, goods or your voice .” It’s a way to kick-off charitable contributions and volunteerism during this gift-giving time of year. Everyone is encouraged to give something to a charitable organization, whether that be a cash donation, goods (such as clothing and canned or non-perishable foods, spare blankets, toiletries, etc), time (volunteering for the organization of your choice), or by sharing information and awareness through social media.
While the official website above can help you find local charities to consider, we here at Seminole Magazine have done some of the work for you. Our area has many charitable organizations that would be happy to benefit from your generosity today and any day, especially at this time of year. Here’s a list, broken down by areas of interest. Please give what you can, and help spread the word.
ANIMALS
Seminole County Animal Services
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (Sanford location)
ART
Historic Sanford Welcome Center
CONSTRUCTION/DIY
Habitat For Humanity Seminole County
EDUCATION
Foundation for Seminole County Schools (mentor)
ENVIRONMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
New Directions Community Outreach
GARDENING
HISTORY
Museum of Seminole County History
THEATRE
Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center