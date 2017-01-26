It’s Salad Days with Local Produce at F&D Kitchen & Bar

Our January/February issue showcases a host of local farms readers can visit to pick or purchase fresh fruits and veggies (“The Fruits (and Veggies) of Winter,” p. 24). But readers can also enjoy locally grown vegetables served up fresh at the tables of some local restaurants—including F&D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary. Shown here is F&D’s Burrata Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes, featuring heirloom tomatoes, baby heirloom tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, butter lettuce and fresno peppers from Waterkist Farms in Sanford. This sophisticated salad also includes grilled bread from DF Bakery in Winter Garden and salad greens, micro greens and pea shoots from the GreenH2Ouse in Apopka, FL; it’s accompanied by creamy burrata cheese and finished with a champagne vinaigrette.