January is off to a great start in Casselberry

Food Trucks and music sound like a great way to kick off the new year, and Casselberry has them both for Seminole County.

Bailey Callahan, one of the Central Florida’s top country singers, kicks off the year performing at Casselberry’s Art & Music in the Park and Food Truck Bazaar 6-9 p.m. January 13, 2017 at Secret Lake Park.

Callahan started writing songs at the age of 7 and is now one of the most popular country music singers in our area. She has played at nearly every major venue in Central Florida and has made frequent trips to Nashville to perform and record. She played in front of 10,000 at the 2016 Celebrity Mascot Games and has opened for country superstars Scotty McCreery, Hunter Hayes, and Sawyer Brown. She plays guitar, piano, mandolin, ukulele, violin, flute, and banjo. Her music style ranges from Taylor Swift to Van Morrison to Janis Joplin.

After performing in Casselberry, Callahan will head to Nashville in the middle of January to play at the Taylor Guitar Studios and work on new music for her second CD, to be released in 2017. Her first CD was recorded in Nashville with Martina McBride’s band.

In addition to the multi-talented Callahan, the Art & Music event will have more than 12 food trucks, along with 20 artist and product vendors. Bring your own chairs, tables, blankets and enjoy an incredible evening with free entertainment. Parking is available on 200 Ivey Road, and parking for disabled drivers is available in front of the park at 200 N. Triplet Lake Drive.

The Casselberry Art & Music in the Park and Food Truck Bazaar is held the second Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Secret Lake Park.For more information visit the City of Casselberry website, email Lynn Hoppes at lhoppes@casselberry.org, or call 407.262.7700, ext. 1507.