New Winter Springs Urgent Care Clinic Debuts Convenient Registration Process

A recently opened urgent care facility in Winter Springs hopes to streamline the typical wait time for a visit to a walk-in clinic. The facility, CareNow Urgent Care-Winter Springs, opened on February 7 and features a unique online registration process. When a patient registers at CareNow’s website, located at Orlando.CareNow.com, staff at CareNow are notified and will then inform the patient of an approximate time the provider will see them. This process allows a pre-registered patient to wait comfortably anywhere, arriving just prior to the time they are taken back to the exam room.

CareNow Urgent Care-Winter Springs is part of HCA and is affiliated with HCA’s North Florida Division. The facility’s physicians and other care professionals can provide treatments for non-life-threatening illnesses ranging from sprains and strains to flu-like symptoms. X-ray and lab services are also provided. The clinic, located at 1171 Cliff Rose Drive, will be open seven days a week with extended hours.

Additional CareNow Urgent Care clinics are scheduled to open in the Orlando area beginning summer of 2017, with additional locations currently being planned to open in 2018.