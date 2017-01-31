Orlando Philharmonic Takes a Musical Journey to Ireland

Immerse yourself in a musical journey to Ireland with the Orlando Philharmonic’s presentation of Tri-The New Irish Tenors. Taking place on Saturday, March 4, the program will regale concertgoers with the legendary love stories of Ireland through the performance of traditional Irish folk tunes peformed by three Gaelic tenors – David O’Leary, Karl Scully and Michael McCorry Rose.

O’Leary is from Ireland and has established himself as one of the country’s leading young tenors. A keen chorister, O’Leary has been a member of the Irish Youth Choir, the National University of Ireland (Galway) chamber choir and the Galway Baroque Singers.

Scully has performed as a soloist in numerous venues all over the world including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fischer Hall in Lincoln Center, and The National Concert Hall in Ireland. A classical tenor, he has also performed as a member of two separate groups: The Irish Tenors and the Tri-The New Irish Tenor.

McCorry Rose most recently performed on Broadway in both “Wicked” and “A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder.” He has also performed in concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Included in the programs are such songs as “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” “The Fields of Anthenry” and “Danny Boy.” This early St. Patrick’s Day concert will get you in the mood and ready to celebrate in style.

Performances will be held at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.OrlandoPhil.org, in person at the Philharmonic Box Office (located at The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave, Orlando) or by calling the box office at 407.770.0071. Tickets are priced from $21.