“Orlando’s Best Burgers” Coming Closer to Seminole County

Teak Neighborhood Grill has announced their second location, opening in Maitland in early 2017. This award-winning local fave gastropub has been votedoted Best Burger, Top 10 Burger Joint and a Must Do in Central Florida amongst countless other city and statewide recognitions, and the new location will deliver the same award-winning cuisine and comfortable, relaxed and enjoyable dining atmosphere, both inside and out, that Teak is famous for.

The new Teak will be a spacious 6,100 square foot restaurant, in the space formerly occupied as RanGetsu, including a 2,100 square foot open-air patio. The design will mirror the same wooden, rustic feel of the Metrowest Hamptons location, plus numerous television screens for sports viewing. Teak is an ideal location for casual dining, family gatherings, birthday celebrations, and more.

Teak is n=known not just for its award-winning burgers but also for using fresh, local ingredients in every savory dish. Teak Maitland will have the same delectable menu with over 30 hand crafted burgers (including Teak’s password-only underground burger menu), plus delicious sandwiches, salads, starters, and desserts all from their ever-evolving menu crafted by Executive Chef Sean Anderson. In true Teak fashion, the new restaurant will also similarly serve over 60 craft beers and bottles, plus signature cocktails.

“We are very excited to finally be opening our second Teak restaurant in the heart of Maitland,” says Chris Meyer and Jon Proechel, owners since 2014. “After all the incredible success of our first location, it was definitely time to expand, and the new Maitland location is the perfect spot for us to grow our family and welcome others to enjoy our exceptional burgers, craft beers and relaxed dining we’re proud of. We look forward to opening next year and providing a place for the community to return to time and time again.”

Teak Maitland will open at the Village at Lake Lily at 901 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 and will offer lunch, dinner, happy hour, brunch and serve a full menu daily until 2am. For more news and information, visit their website or Facebook page, or call 407-313-5111.