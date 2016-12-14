Seminole County Animal Services presents the 12 Days of Petmas!

Looking for a fuzzy family member? Adopt, don’t shop! Seminole County Animal Services and the good folks at T.E.A.R.S. are here to help make it even easier for you.

This year, December 9-24, 2016, pet owners, pet lovers, and potential adoptees can benefit from a list of many wonderful offers, including the best one for the holidays: all dog and cat adoptions are only $12* (Adoption hours are 10-4 Monday through Saturday)!

Here are a few more, too:

Free 1 year rabies vaccines for your dog or cat (Seminole County residents only)

1 year rabies vaccines for your dog or cat (Seminole County residents only) Free PetLink microchips with a free 1 year registration (Seminole County residents only)

PetLink microchips with a free 1 year registration (Seminole County residents only) Free Seminole County Pet License to all pets adopted during this event over 5 years old

Seminole County Pet License to all pets adopted during this event over 5 years old Free goody bags to all adopters

There are some important things that go along with the offers, of course. First, all dogs or cats must be spayed or neutered before going home. Families who adopt an unaltered animal on 12/23 or 12/24 should know that the new furbaby won’t be ready to come home for Christmas, as surgery won’t be performed until after the 25th. (All spay and neuter surgeries are performed offsite at a local vet clinic.)

All adopted pets who are under 5 years old must be licensed. Seminole County residents must purchase a $5 county pet license during this event.

Limited hours for rabies vaccines and microchips (due to vet on-site availability) are as follows:

Monday-Friday from 1-3 p.m.

Saturday from 1-2 p.m.

Special thanks for this event go to their sponsors: PetData (licensing) and T.E.A.R.S (rabies vaccines). Microchip services are sponsored by Seminole County Animal Services.

Seminole County Animal Services is located at 232 Bush Blvd. in Sanford; they can be reached at 407-665-5201 or dgagliano@seminolecountyfl.gov.

While this is an incredible event that we hope will save the lives of many adoptable pets, please remember that animals are not toys. More than 3 million cats and dogs are returned to shelters and adoption agencies every year, and post-holidays dropoffs are very common. On average, dogs live 12+ years, while cats can often live 18+ years. All pets need food, shelter, medical care, and, of course, love and affection. Volunteers at the shelter will be happy to answer al of your questions about a potential pet so that you and your family can have the best experience possible with your new furry friend/