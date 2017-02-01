Seminole Science Charter School Holds Fundraiser For Inspirational Student

Seminole Science Charter School (SSCS) will host a “Kids Night Out for Grayson” this Friday, Feb.3, from 5:30 – 9 p.m. The event will benefit 12-year-old Grayson, a student at SSCS who has spent years battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma with chemotherapy and radiation and a recent stem cell transplant. Money raised will help the family cover medical costs.

The event will include dancing, games, arts and crafts, Karaoke and more. Grayson’s mom Michelle, who is a breast cancer survivor, his dad Carl and his twin sister Avery will attend the event for Grayson, who is still in the hospital recovering from the recent transplant.

Seminole Science Charter School is located at 3580 N U.S. Hwy 17-92, Lake Mary. More information about the event can be found out by calling: 407.268.3727.