Seminole Towne Center Offers KidX Club Socials

On the first Tuesday of every month, bring the kids to Seminole Towne Center for a place to “Explore, Experience, and Excel.”

Families are invited to participate in the mall’s complimentary KidX Club Socials, held the first Tuesday of every month. During the Socials, children have the chance to meet and greet with various mall tenants while participating in a fun, interactive program. This free program (for kids ages 2-12) offers age-appropriate activities intended to help kids explore the world around them through fun, playful, educational experiences. “Whether it’s expression through art, safety or fitness activities, the KidX Club brings enriching events to members and their families that inspire them to explore, experience and excel,” says the club’s official website.

Previous activities have included Make Your Own Sundae, Make Your Own Nachos, Milk and Cookies with Santa and more.

KidX Club Socials are held the first Tuesday of every month from 5:30-6:50 pm. Upcoming dates are: