Sweet Treats at F & D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary

Last-minute holiday shopping can be exhausting, and stopping for a pick-me-up is always a good idea. For those shopping in Lake Mary, the menu at F&D Kitchen & Bar is a perfect solution.

F&D is a gastropub that is all about locavores and delciouslness. Chef Alex Coñejo and his crew pride themselves on their from-scratch bites such as area-fave smoked Florida fish spread, deviled eggs, and short-ribs. Or as about Chef Pete’s Daily Board, featuring house-made charcuterie and assorted cheeses.

Mains are larger, of course, and feature farm-fresh ingredients sourced as locally as possible. And then there’s desserts, like mango and strawberry ice creams and the decadent Flourless Chocolate Cake with Ice Cream and Almond Crust.