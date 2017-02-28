Taste of Oviedo Adds to Kids Taste Activities

Kids attending the upcoming 23rd annual Taste of Oviedo will find a new criss-cross collision obstacle course, courtesy of Northland Church-Oviedo and the Oviedo YMCA. Previously, kids attending the special section of the event enjoyed a rock wall, bounce houses, vertical rush slide, bungee jumpers and the orbitron. The purchase of $10 wristbands allow unlimited rides while a separate $5 wristband can be purchased for access bounce houses only.

Taste of Oviedo is produced by the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oviedo and takes place Saturday, March 11 at Oviedo Mall.

Dr. Dan Lacich, pastor at Northland Church-Oviedo, says of sponsoring the area, “Sponsoring the children’s area at Taste of Oviedo is a perfect fit for us as a church. It aligns perfectly with our mission to serve others and make our community a better place.”

For more information about the event, visit TasteOfOviedo.com.