Things to Do This Weekend: See a Tony-award Winning Show

It’s the final weekend to get tickets for the award-winning stage adaptation of author Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. This stage play won the 2015 Tony Award for “Best Play” and ends its popular run at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando this Sunday, November 6, 2016.

Weekend tickets are still available to experience the play the New York Times called, “One of the most fully immersive works ever to wallop Broadway.” The story is about Christopher, an exceptional, autistic 15 year-old boy who is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog. He determines to find the real killer and embarks on a life-changing journey to do it.

The play swept the Tony Awards in 2015, winning Best PLay, Best Actor, Best Direction, and Best Choreography, among others. It has also won international awards, including seven Lawrence Olivier awards, numerous Drama Desk and Drama League awards, and exceptional critical acclaim all over the world. Having this play as part of the 2015/2016 season at the Dr. Philips Center for the Performing Arts is a spectacular addition to the local arts scene, and it’s well worth trying to get tickets for the final few performances.

Ticket prices start at $33.75 per person, and show times are as follows: