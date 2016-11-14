TONIGHT: Casselberry Food and Wine Festival

From 6-9 pm tonight, the Casselberry Chamber of Commerce presents the 2016 Casselberry Food and Wine Festival.

It’s an an evening of tasting and celebrating, showcasing the best food and wine the area has to offer. The festival includes culinary tasting, wine sampling, live music and entertainment, a silent auction and much more.

Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit three local charities: Casselberry Art House, Casselberry Elementary Food Panty, and Casselberry Chamber Scholarship Fund.

A host of area restaurants will be participating, including:

Music and entertainment will be provided by Luis “Lefty” Alfredo Garcia, and Caiti Patton and Tristan Smith.

Tickets are $25 at the door for adult and $10 for children. The event will be help at Secret Lake Park.