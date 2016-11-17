TONIGHT: Drink Wine. Buy Shoes. Help Charity. Everybody Wins!

Tonight, at the Westin Lake Mary, get in on an event that is full of fun and “feminine soul,” all to benefit Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Wine, Women & Shoes is an organization that has been helping raise money for non-profits for over a decade now. They have thrown more than 300 events so far, all throughout the United States and Canada. The team behind Wine, Women & Shoes includes founder Elaine Honig, graphic and web designers, wine procurement experts, and fundraising and event planning professionals, all working together to ensure the finest events that raise tens of thousands of dollars for charity every time.

The charity for the Lake Mary event is Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. Headquartered in Sarasota, the foundation started in 2011 and is dedicated to “providing non-medical, financial assistance to adults undergoing cancer treatment in Florida to allow them to focus on fighting cancer.” In the five years since they started, they have given nearly $2 million to cancer patients in need, and tonight’s event in Lake Mary will add more that their very worthy cause.

“Wine, Women and Shoes is one of the premiere charity events in the nation. We are thrilled to present the event this year in Lake Mary and we hope that in addition to raising funding, it will raise awareness of the Foundation’s mission, which is to assist cancer patients with essential non-medical living expenses,” says Foundation Board Chair and CEO of Florida Cancer Specialists Brad Prechtl.

The festivities start at 5:30 pm and will include “a marketplace of boutique ‘storefronts’ where attendees can shop for shoes, jewelry and other fashion accessories while sampling wines from around the country.” There will also be a both live and silent auctions, a photo shoot area, and “Key to the Closet” — a raffle to win a closetful of fashion accessories and gift certificates.

WW&S will be triple-emceed by the reigning Miss Florida, Courtney Sexton; David Lang of Regalia Magnificent Apparel in Orlando; and J. Scott Berry, owner of J. Scott’s Skin Care & Day Spa in Leesburg.